Wendling Earns Third GLIAC North Division Player of the Week Honor

BAY CITY, Mich. - SVSU women's basketball senior forward Emily Wendling has earned her third GLIAC North Division Player of the Week after leading the Cardinals to a 3-0 record this past week with victories over Wayne State, Ferris State and Grand Valley State.

Wendling had an impressive week for the Cardinals notching two double-doubles in the team's victories over Wayne State, Ferris State and Grand Valley State. She went for 23 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's home win over the Warriors before adding 25 points and 11 boards in Thursday's road victory at Ferris State. Wendling is now third in the GLIAC in scoring with 17.8 points and fifth with her 7.7 rebounds per game. She leads the league with her 88.5 percentage from the free throw line.

Saginaw Valley hits the road for a pair of contests in the upper peninsula, taking on Northern Michigan on Thursday (Feb. 9) at 6:00 p.m. and Michigan Tech Saturday (Feb. 11) in a 1:00 p.m. matchup.

