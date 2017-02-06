Police: Man found dead in vehicle that struck house identified - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man found dead in vehicle that struck house identified

Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle that struck a house Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at 1101 Pingree in Flint about 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival police discovered the driver, Brian Maxom, 44, from Warren, inside the produce truck. He had been shot, police said.

Maxom worked for Leonardo's Fine Foods, LLC. based out of Detroit. The company had no comment.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Michigan State Police Major Case Unit.

