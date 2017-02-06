Mid-Michigan music search

TV5 is your home for the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb 12, and we know there is plenty of great talent right here in Mid-Michigan.

If you are a singer, musician or in a band, we want to hear from you.

Send us a video of your best stuff, and we may air it on TV.

Email it to wnem@wnem.com or send us a private message on Facebook.

Check out some of our submissions below:

Karen Brokaw , from Standish, said she is about to release her first album. She writes and sings her own music and desires to touch lives with her songs and voice. Check out her original song "The Battle is Yours" here.

The Chase Engel Band is from right here in Mid-Michigan. Check out the video for their song "Michigan" here.

Neil Bramdemihl, of Oscoda, sang this song for his mom who he lost just over a year ago. Watch the video here.

The Mongrels have toured all over the U.S. several times. Check out their video "Saginaw" here.

Donald Benjamin is a country music singer from Pinconning. He's opened for several well-known artists including metal icon Tracii Guns and country artist Chase Rice. Check out his latest music video for "Last Man Standing" here.

Rodney Carlisle was born in Bay City and currently lives in Vassar with his 4-year-old daughter, Lyrik. He submitted his original song "Hey Good Morning." Watch the video here.

Isaiah Marr is an indie artist that lives with the belief that everybody has a purpose. This video was shot in Bay City & Midland and edited in Saginaw. Watch the video here.

Building Birds, from Flint, submitted their song "The Dream" from their alternative rock album "Swirling Among The Stars." The band includes members Johnny Mason, Ashley Peacock, Taylor VonBrockdorff and Michelle McAuley. Watch the video here.

Jerami Banks, from Midland, submitted his original song "Summer Days." Listen to the song here.

JonPaul Wallace, from Lapeer, submitted his original song "I Won't Leave You Alone Until You Smile." You can listen to the song here.

The Gordy Garris Group is an alternative rock band formed in Saginaw. Checkout their latest single "Stole My Heart" here.

Sterling Brooks was born and raised in Saginaw. Check out his song "Gotta Get it" here.

Jamie Lyn MacDonald, from Caro, submitted her original song "Sweet Glory." Check it out here.

Lemoncollies is a band from Flint. They submitted their original song "Live Don't Leave." You can listen to it here.

Grounded, a band from Oscoda, submitted their original song "Angels Screem." You can listen to it here.

Big Brother Smokes of Saginaw submitted their song "In The Mood." Watch the video here.

Drew Jacobs submitted his song "Kiss Me." Watch the video here.

One True King of Midland submitted their song "The Nails." Watch their video here.

Michael Robertson of Midland submitted his song "Highway Song." Watch the video here.

The John Vance Band of Mt. Morris submitted their song "Pleaze." Watch the video here.

Country band Pole Barn Rebels from Flushing shared their song "Old Ghosts" with us. See the video here.

Cornbread & Ice Tea submitted their song "Raise on Country." Check out the video here.

Aaron Chipp from the band Modern Day Cure submitted their song "Promises." Check out the video here.

Ben Nolan from Bay City submitted his song "Set the Tone." Check it out on SoundCloud here.

Sean Dickens from Fenton submitted his song "I Like the Way You Like Me." Watch the video here.

His Own Devices is a Christian rock band from Midland. They submitted their original song "Rain on Me." You can listen to it here.

Bianca Henika is a singer/songwriter from Essexville. She submitted her original song "Sidelines." You can listen to it here.

Rachel Hamp currently lives in Midland. She wrote a song as a way to cope after being sexually assaulted. Watch the video here.

The Midways is a band made up of Alex Berka, Pat Flynn and Andrew Hereza. The Saginaw-natives shared their song "With a Guy Like Me." Check out the video here.

The Rupple Brothers submitted their song "Sadtown." Watch the video here.

