Loons Announce Additions to Front Office

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Great Lakes Loons are proud to be a vibrant part of the Great Lakes Bay Region and a member of the Midland community. Since the team came to town, the organization has always taken pride in being able to create unique, fulfilling jobs for people to start and further their careers.

“We’re incredibly fortunate at the Loons and Michigan Baseball Foundation to work with some extremely talented and hard-working people,” Loons President Paul Barbeau said. “When staff members take advantage of new and exciting opportunities, we are excited for them and their families.”

“So not only have we been able to bring in some new people to fill those roles, but we have also had the chance to offer growth opportunities to some current staff members and position ourselves for long term success.”

Tony Garant joins the Loons as a Group Sales Coordinator after spending the 2014 and 2015 seasons as a ticket sales associate, and 2016 as a ticket sales apprentice. While he attended Saginaw Valley State University, Tony also was a sponsorship intern at the USTA Pro Circuit event the Dow Tennis Classic and a youth basketball intern at the Bay City YMCA.

Sam PeLong transitions into a Group Sales Coordinator role with the Loons after holding a gameday staff role for the last two seasons. Sam was previously an event coordinator for the Michigan Baseball Foundation and assisted with daily operations of the State Street Restaurant. From 1987-91, Sam also served as a specialist in the United States Army.

Alex Seder becomes the first Creative Services Manager in the Loons’ history and will be the in-house graphic designer for all of the MBF properties (Loons, ESPN 100.9-FM, State Street, MBF). Alex has done freelance design work for the past three years and also worked with Meg Fielder Events & Marketing, LLC., in Boca Raton, Fla.

Holly Snow joins the Loons as the organization’s Accounting Coordinator. Holly joins the finance team here after spending 19 years with the Dow Chemical Company. During her time at Dow, Holly worked in cost accounting.

Brad Tunney has spent the last two seasons in the ESPN 100.9-FM radio booth alongside lead Loons Play-by-Play Broadcaster Chris Vosters. Brad will be returning for a third season in an expanded role that will see him continue his duties in the radio booth, while also serving as the team’s Content Coordinator.

Carol VanWert joined the front office in the middle of the Loons championship season as the team’s Executive Assistant to the President and Founder of MBF. Carol spent 15 years with the Dow Chemical Company before joining MBF.

Along with the new additions to the Loons front office staff, the following employees have begun serving in new roles: James Cahilellis as the Director of Gameday Experience and Community Outreach, Jana Chotivkova as Chief Financial Officer, Matt DeVries as Assistant GM of Marketing and Communications, Jen Dore as Corporate Partnerships Manager, Trent Elliott as Director of Production, Tyler Kring as Director of Group Sales, Chris Mundhenk as Vice President of Business Development, Eric Ramseyer as Assistant GM of Ticket Sales and Tiffany Wardynski as Vice President of Baseball Operations and Gameday Experience.

The entire staff is entrenched in their preparation for the upcoming 2017 season as the Loons will look to defend their Midwest League Championship. Single game tickets go on sale to the general public on March 1, but fans already have the opportunity to purchase 5-game, 8-game, 16-game, half-season and full-season ticket packages which enrolls them in the Chemical Bank Founders Club. This season, Opening Day will take place at Dow Diamond on Thursday, April 6.

