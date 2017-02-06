Public attends meeting to fight closure of 2 Saginaw schools

The future of two Saginaw schools hangs in the balance after the School Reform Office threatened to close 38 under-performing schools statewide.

Parents voiced their opinions as school officials said they are working on a plan to pull the schools out of the bottom 5 percent for academic performance. Those schools are Saginaw High and Jessie Loomis Academy.

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain told students, parents and community members at a community forum on Monday his goal is to keep the schools open.

"We will do whatever's within our power, whatever is within my power as superintendent and the board gives me to make sure Saginaw High School is open for academics next year," McClain said.

He said there is still a lot of work to do to improve scores at the high school, but students have shown consistent improvement.

He said more importantly the High is very much a part of the fabric of the city's east side.

"It's been extremely, extremely stressful," said Cynthia Baldwin-Ashford, Saginaw High teacher.

She said test scores don't tell the whole story of success she's seen in many students.

"We're creating some awesome, awesome products out of Saginaw High and we're dependent on a number. That's just not true," Baldwin-Ashford said.

The two schools could be closed as early as June 30.

