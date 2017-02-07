VIDEO: Drunken driver hits power pole in Michigan

Shocking video shows the moment a power pole exploded after it was hit by a drunk driver.

The dashcam video was just released by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. A deputy just happened to be driving about 200 feet from the crash when it happened last month in Richland.

Police said the driver was going 71 in a 30 mile per hour zone when he failed to slow down for a curve.

Sparks showered down on the man's car after the crash as he took off running.

"I'm amazed that he himself did not get electrocuted because all those wires were down and he somehow avoided all of them," Judd Sikkema said.

The man was arrested moments later.

