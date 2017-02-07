What would a day without women be like? We may find out

What would a day without women by like? We may soon find out.

Organizers of "A Day Without A Woman" are calling all women to go on strike March 8 to show how much women affect the economy.

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred," a post by Women's March organizers said.

Organizers say more information is to come.

