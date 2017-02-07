Rain, freezing drizzle could cause slippery roads - WNEM TV 5

Rain, freezing drizzle could cause slippery roads

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

The possibility of freezing rain and drizzle could cause a mess on the roads Tuesday morning.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for Lapeer, Shiawassee, Sanilac and Genesee County as very light icing may lead to slick spots on any untreated surfaces and dirt roads.

Drivers are warned to use caution, slow down and allow extra time in their commute.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties.

