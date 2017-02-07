Men rescued after snowmobile falls through ice

Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.More >
Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
Police say five people are dead in Michigan after a 22-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle.More >
Police say five people are dead in Michigan after a 22-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle.More >
The brown recluse spider has already made a recent appearance in Mid-Michigan and is known for its venomous bite.More >
The brown recluse spider has already made a recent appearance in Mid-Michigan and is known for its venomous bite.More >
Mackinac Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan, but it’s also one of the biggest hot spots for ghostly activity.More >
Mackinac Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan, but it’s also one of the biggest hot spots for ghostly activity.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County.More >
A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County.More >
Students will have to dish out more money in order to attend classes next year at a local college.More >
Students will have to dish out more money in order to attend classes next year at a local college.More >
A new public service announcement is warning you to watch for signs of an aneurysm.More >
A new public service announcement is warning you to watch for signs of an aneurysm.More >
Authorities say a man has been arrested after he kidnapped a teenage girl from her bus stop, drove her to a home and sexually assaulted her.More >
Authorities say a man has been arrested after he kidnapped a teenage girl from her bus stop, drove her to a home and sexually assaulted her.More >