Men rescued after snowmobile falls through ice

Two fisherman were rescued Tuesday morning from the Saginaw Bay after a snowmobile fell through the ice.

Tuscola County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about 1:22 a.m. from two men who said they were ice fishing on the Saginaw Bay when they fell through the ice.

The men, a 20-year-old from Akron and a 21-year-old from Clarkston, told investigators they were driving their snowmobiles when one driver went through the ice and into the water. He managed to crawl back onto the ice.

The other fisherman was able to stop his snowmobile in time but was unable to reach his friend.

The Coast Guard was called in with an airboat and four officers. They were able to save the stranded fisherman and the other person was able to drive his snowmobile off the ice.

Police said both men had been drinking alcohol. The 20-year-old man was cited for minor consuming alcohol.

“This is the type of winter where it is apparent that there is no safe ice on Saginaw Bay,” Sheriff Glen Skrent said. “The bay is not locked in by ice this year and very susceptible to winds opening up the ice. Warmer than normal temperatures and run offs from recent rains also can undercut the ice.”

Skrent said there have been other reports in the past few days of others who have been rescued from ice flow by a resident with an airboat.

“Please, use common sense,” Skrent said.

