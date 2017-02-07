PHOTOS: Can you identify the owner of this Jeep?

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a vehicle seen on surveillance video.

Midland Police Department is looking for the name of the owner or driver of the vehicle. Video shows a customized light colored Jeep Cherokee.

Police did not say why they are trying to identify the owner.

If you have any information, please call 989-839-4713.

