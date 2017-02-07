Hack my car? Most believe it can happen

Most Americans have some concerns that self-driving cars can be hacked to cause crashes, disable the vehicle in some way or even be used as weapons by terrorists, according to researchers at the University of Michigan.

An online survey of more than 500 Americans found large percentages of people are at least slightly worried that these kinds of vehicles can be hacked to gain access to personal data.

The study found 76-78 percent of people are at least slightly concerned and more than 40 percent are very or extremely concerned.

People also have the same concerns about conventional vehicles.

"Hacking of vehicles is even a concern for conventional vehicles," Michael Sivak said. "But hacking of self-driving vehicles with controls is of greater concern, and hacking of self-driving vehicles without controls is an even greater concern."

Researchers also found women and older people have stronger concerns about cybersecurity.

