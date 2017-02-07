GM workers to receive up to $12K in profit sharing payout

Some union workers at General Motors are about to get a record profit sharing amount this year thanks to the automaker earning more than $9 billion in 2016.

Hourly UAW workers are expected to receive a maximum payout of $12,000.

There are approximately 6,200 hourly GM employees in Mid-Michigan who will qualify, according to Spokesperson Liz Simmons.

The record full-year results were driven by a strong demand for full-size trucks and SUVs in the United States, according to a press release.

"It's great for our local economy," said Janice Karcher, vice president of economic development for the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. "Those living here in Flint specifically will have a nice increase in their earnings and have a nice opportunity to support our local businesses."

Local businesses near Flint's GM plant said this could help their sales too.

"It's gonna impact a lot. I imagine it's gonna be big, finally," said Sheryl Ritzert, with Capital Coney Island.

Read the full release here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.