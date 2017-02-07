Warmer than average temps? How do you take advantage?

It may be dreary out, but at least it’s warmer than you might expect for early February.

Right now temperatures across Mid-Michigan are in the 30s.

While we aren’t hitting records, which stand at 49 degrees in Saginaw, and 50 degrees in Flint, people are taking the weather in stride.

TV5 cameras caught some fisherman out and about in the Saginaw River. Instead of the ice shanties we expect to see at this time of year, the open water has caused these determined anglers to haul out their boat.

