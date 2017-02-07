Memorial to honor Kalamazoo shooting victims

Residents gathered in Kalamazoo on Feb. 22, 2016 for a vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting. (Source: WNEM)

A permanent memorial is being planned to honor the victims and survivors of a shooting rampage last year in the Kalamazoo area.

Specifics about the memorial will be shared at a candlelight vigil on Feb. 20, the one-year anniversary of the incident. The vigil will also pay tribute to law enforcement and first responders.

Six people were killed and two others were wounded in the attack that authorities allege was carried out by an Uber driver who randomly shot at people between picking up riders.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jason Dalton, is facing six open murder charges. Police have quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him the night of the shootings. His attorney has said Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

