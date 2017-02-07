Organizers plan national women's strike

The people behind the Women's March in Washington, D.C. said they are not done protesting.

On Monday they announced on social media there will be a generic strike, calling it "a day without women."

"A lot of change has happened because of women in other countries just striking and showing that we actually make up more than half of the workforce and actually we do a lot of work that isn't recognized or compensated," said Laura MacIntyre, of Flint.

She is one of the millions of women worldwide who are making their voices heard over concerns that governments and society aren't taking their wishes into account.

Next month in Ireland women are planning to go on strike to oppose the country's abortion ban. Closer to home, North American women are gearing up for a strike of their own.

MacIntyre said she is ready to participate.

"I'm more concerned about what we're going to be denying the economy with our power in numbers," she said.

There were power in numbers following Inauguration Day with marches on capitols across the country. Those same organizers are planning "a day without women." That date is to be announced.

When it does happen it could have a profound impact on the economy given the majority of purchases are made by women and women make up about half of the workforce.

Women's protests are gaining momentum both nationally and internationally. This time, organizers will demonstrate their power on the economy.

"Right now is a great time for this. I feel if women decided to strike for a day A, Men wouldn't know what to do. Let's admit they wouldn't know what to do without us women. I think it's a great thing that's going on for all the women all over the nation," said Bridgette Enle, of Flint.

Given the political climate in the country Enle said there is no better time for women to stand together and feel empowered.

"It's nice that for once we're actually joining together on an issue as opposed to fighting against each other," Enle said.

Sarah Enslow, of Davison, said the development of the country depends upon equality for women and she hopes people understand the point of the protests.

"I think in a lot of ways this shines a spotlight on where the fractures in our society are and this is an opportunity to actually achieve some real growth," Enslow said.

Organizers said justice and equality for women are the goals of the Women's March and likewise the goal of a women's strike.

Rachel Johnson, director of development and sexual assault services at YWCA, said many women have felt under attack by the current administration and this is a way for them to speak out.

"To hear not only from somebody in power, but also so many people that have supported that. It really creates more barriers for victims," Johnson said.

She said the protests give women a voice.

"With the large numbers it's just too great to ignore our presence," Johnson said.

She said women's issues have been minimalized in the political climate of late and the continued protests are hoping for the same outcome.

"There will not be any peace until there is justice and equality for all and I think that's really the end result of this," Johnson said.

