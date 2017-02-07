ATV store provides safety tips after Maddie Spears' crash

Britney Spears' 8-year-old niece is recovering from serious injuries she sustained in an ATV crash over the weekend.

The crash has locals talking about ATV safety.

Zach Ingram, with Shiawassee Sports Center in Burch Run, said ATVs can be very dangerous for children if they are not used properly.

"Some children that can't reach the pedals per say, when they're sitting in the seat or can't properly grab the steering wheel or see the dashboard correctly. That causes obstructions," Ingram said.

In Michigan, all riders under the age of 16 are required to complete a safety course to ride on public lands. On private property that age limit drops down to 10-years-old and is up to the discretion of the parent.

"With all units they come with a warning label. So we tell them, if your kid is under this age it is not recommended to ride them at all or have anybody there to ride them," Ingram said.

The information on those warning labels is the easiest way to keep your child safe. Ingram said he won't sell an ATV if the child doesn't meet the age limit.

He also said there are ATV safety classes the child should take.

