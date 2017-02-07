Michigan Associated Press prep girls basketball poll - WNEM TV 5

Michigan prep girls basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                              Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Saginaw  Heritage  (4)          (14-0)    74                     
  2.  Detroit  King  (1)                  (15-1)    71                     
  3.  Warren  Cousino                      (14-2)    65                     
  4.  Midland  Dow                            (12-2)    57                     
  5.  Port  Huron  Northern            (15-2)    53                     
  6.  DeWitt                                      (14-1)    48                     
  7.  Southfield  A  &  T                  (10-4)    37                     
  8.  Muskegon  Mona  Shores          (12-3)    35                     
  9.  Clarkston                                (12-3)    30                     
10.  East  Lansing                          (13-2)    27                     
   Others receiving votes: Hartland (13-1) 20, Marquette (14-1) 18, East Kentwood (13-2) 17.
Class B
School                                                                              Record      Total  Points 
  1.  Detroit  Country  Day  (4)                                    (13-0)      74                     
  2.  Ypsilanti  Arbor  Preparatory  (1)                    (15-0)      71                     
  3.  Williamston                                                            (14-1)      65                     
  4.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central                        (14-1)      60                     
  5.  Freeland                                                                  (13-0)      54                     
  6.  Marshall                                                                  (13-2)      51                     
  7.  Ida                                                                            (13-1)      42                     
  8.  Hamilton                                                                  (13-1)      37                     
  9.  Bay  City  John  Glenn                                            (11-3)      36                     
10.  Kalkaska                                                                  (9-2)        22                     
   Others receiving votes: Muskegon Oakridge (12-2) 17, Holland Christian (12-2) 15, Marine City (15-1) 14.
Class C
School                                                            Record      Total  Points 
  1.  Sandusky  (3)                                        (14-0)      71                     
  2.  Reese                                                      (14-1)      65                     
  3.  Detroit  Edison  PSA  ECOE  (2)          (11-2)      64                     
  4.  Centreville                                          (14-1)      62                     
  5.  Traverse  City  St.  Francis              (11-1)      53                     
  6.  Laingsburg                                            (13-1)      48                     
  7.  Munising                                                (15-0)      39                     
  8.  Norway                                                    (15-0)      35                     
  9.  Flint  Hamady                                        (10-3)      30                     
10.  Pewamo-Westphalia                              (12-2)      27                     
   Others receiving votes: Carson City-Crystal (13-2) 22, St. Ignace LaSalle (12-2) 15, Galesburg-Augusta (12-2) 12.
Class D
School                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Pittsford  (5)                            (16-0)    75                     
  2.  Mount  Pleasant  Sacred  Heart          (13-1)    66                     
  3.  Hillman                                                  (13-1)    65                     
  4.  Waterford  Our  Lady                            (12-3)    64                     
  5.  Gaylord  St.  Mary                                (13-1)    52                     
  6.  St.  Joseph  Michigan  Lutheran        (13-2)    44                     
  7.  Baraga                                                    (12-2)    41                     
  8.  Cedarville                                            (11-3)    39                     
  9.  Crystal  Falls  Forest  Park              (12-2)    36                     
10.  Bellaire                                                (10-3)    20                     
   Others receiving votes: Pickford (12-3) 19, Novi Franklin Road Christian (11-2) 13, Engadine (11-3) 12, Portland St. Patrick (10-4) 12.
