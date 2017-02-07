Michigan Associated Press prep boys basketball poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School Record Total Points
1. Clarkston (3) (13-0) 73
2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (12-0) 70
3. East Lansing (1) (13-0) 67
4. Muskegon (13-0) 60
5. Kalamazoo Central (12-1) 52
6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (11-3) 46
7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (13-1) 41
8. Macomb Dakota (12-3) 38
9. Holland West Ottawa (12-1) 35
10. Detroit King (12-2) 29
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (11-3) 28.
Class B
School Record Total Points
1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4) (13-0) 74
2. River Rouge (1) (13-1) 66
3. New Haven (13-1) 63
4. Bridgeport (12-0) 62
5. Benton Harbor (13-1) 53
6. Big Rapids (12-0) 44
(tie) Wayland (12-2) 44
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2) 29
9. Hazel Park (10-3) 28
10. Frankenmuth (11-1) 27
Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 21, Freeland (10-2) 17.
Class C
School Record Total Points
1. McBain (4) (13-0) 74
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) 64
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (11-0) 57
4. Norway (13-0) 56
(tie)Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-0) 56
6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (12-0) 50
7. Flint Beecher (1) (10-3) 44
8. Sand Creek (13-0) 43
9. Niles Brandywine (14-0) 41
10. Marlette (14-1) 23
Others receiving votes: Breckenridge (10-1) 21, Beaverton (11-2) 15, Michigan Center (13-0) 14.
Class D
School Record Total Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (13-0) 75
2. Southfield Christian (10-2) 70
3. Hillman (12-0) 63
4. Buckley (11-0) 62
5. Bellaire (10-1) 52
6. Bark River-Harris (11-3) 45
7. Lansing Christian (11-3) 40
8. Pickford (9-3) 38
9. Brimley (10-4) 27
10. Fowler (8-4) 17
Others receiving votes: Baldwin (10-1) 15.
