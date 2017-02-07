Michigan Associated Press prep boys basketball poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press 1/4 1/4

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (13-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (12-0) 70

3. East Lansing (1) (13-0) 67

4. Muskegon (13-0) 60

5. Kalamazoo Central (12-1) 52

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (11-3) 46

7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (13-1) 41

8. Macomb Dakota (12-3) 38

9. Holland West Ottawa (12-1) 35

10. Detroit King (12-2) 29

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (11-3) 28.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4) (13-0) 74

2. River Rouge (1) (13-1) 66

3. New Haven (13-1) 63

4. Bridgeport (12-0) 62

5. Benton Harbor (13-1) 53

6. Big Rapids (12-0) 44

(tie) Wayland (12-2) 44

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2) 29

9. Hazel Park (10-3) 28

10. Frankenmuth (11-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 21, Freeland (10-2) 17.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (13-0) 74

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) 64

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (11-0) 57

4. Norway (13-0) 56

(tie)Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-0) 56

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (12-0) 50

7. Flint Beecher (1) (10-3) 44

8. Sand Creek (13-0) 43

9. Niles Brandywine (14-0) 41

10. Marlette (14-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Breckenridge (10-1) 21, Beaverton (11-2) 15, Michigan Center (13-0) 14.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (13-0) 75

2. Southfield Christian (10-2) 70

3. Hillman (12-0) 63

4. Buckley (11-0) 62

5. Bellaire (10-1) 52

6. Bark River-Harris (11-3) 45

7. Lansing Christian (11-3) 40

8. Pickford (9-3) 38

9. Brimley (10-4) 27

10. Fowler (8-4) 17

Others receiving votes: Baldwin (10-1) 15.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.