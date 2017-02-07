Michigan Associated Press prep boys basketball poll - WNEM TV 5

Michigan Associated Press prep boys basketball poll

   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                                                Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Clarkston  (3)                                                                          (13-0)  73                               
  2.  Grand  Rapids  Christian  (1)                                (12-0)    70                                             
  3.  East  Lansing  (1)                                                    (13-0)    67                                             
  4.  Muskegon                                                                    (13-0)    60                                             
  5.  Kalamazoo  Central                                                  (12-1)    52                                             
  6.  Detroit  U-D  Jesuit                                                (11-3)    46                                             
  7.  Flint  Carman-Ainsworth                                        (13-1)    41                                             
  8.  Macomb  Dakota                                                          (12-3)    38                                             
  9.  Holland  West  Ottawa                                              (12-1)    35                                             
10.  Detroit  King                                                            (12-2)    29                                             
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (11-3) 28.
Class B
School                                                                    Record      Total  Points 
  1.  Wyoming  Godwin  Heights  (4)                    (13-0)      74                     
  2.  River  Rouge  (1)                                          (13-1)      66                     
  3.  New  Haven                                                      (13-1)      63                     
  4.  Bridgeport                                                    (12-0)      62                     
  5.  Benton  Harbor                                              (13-1)      53                     
  6.  Big  Rapids                                                    (12-0)      44                     
  (tie)  Wayland                                                    (12-2)      44                     
  8.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central              (11-2)      29                     
  9.  Hazel  Park                                                    (10-3)      28                     
10.  Frankenmuth                                                  (11-1)      27                     
   Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 21, Freeland (10-2) 17.
Class C
School                                                                          Record    Total  Points 
  1.  McBain  (4)                                                          (13-0)    74                     
  2.  Pewamo-Westphalia                                            (12-0)    64                     
  3.  Kalamazoo  Hackett  Cath.  Central                (11-0)    57                     
  4.  Norway                                                                  (13-0)    56                     
  (tie)Riverview  Gabriel  Richard                        (14-0)    56                     
  6.  Monroe  St.  Mary  Catholic  Central              (12-0)    50                     
  7.  Flint  Beecher  (1)                                            (10-3)    44                     
  8.  Sand  Creek                                                          (13-0)    43                     
  9.  Niles  Brandywine                                              (14-0)    41                     
10.  Marlette                                                              (14-1)    23                     
   Others receiving votes: Breckenridge (10-1) 21, Beaverton (11-2) 15, Michigan Center (13-0) 14.
Class D
School                                                          Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Powers  North  Central  (5)              (13-0)    75                     
  2.  Southfield  Christian                      (10-2)    70                     
  3.  Hillman                                                (12-0)    63                     
  4.  Buckley                                                (11-0)    62                     
  5.  Bellaire                                              (10-1)    52                     
  6.  Bark  River-Harris                            (11-3)    45                     
  7.  Lansing  Christian                            (11-3)    40                     
  8.  Pickford                                              (9-3)      38                     
  9.  Brimley                                                (10-4)    27                     
10.  Fowler                                                  (8-4)      17                     
   Others receiving votes: Baldwin (10-1) 15.
