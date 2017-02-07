Mid-Michigan boy featured in Super Bowl commercial

Desmond Davis sits with his mother Kim Davis during an interview with TV5 on Feb. 7, 2017. (Source: WNEM)

This year's Super Bowl commercials featured the biggest stars - Melissa McCarthy, Cam Newton, Justin Bieber - and a remarkable young boy from Mid-Michigan was among them.

Desmond Davis was featured in a commercial fro Beaumont Hospitals. The local ad ran in the Detroit market.

Desmond has been treated by specialists at Beaumont for nearly a couple of years. It started when he fell to the ground and couldn't walk.

"Took him to Beaumont Hospital. They did an MRI and found a spinal cord tumor in his back. So from there he had to have an emergency surgery and have it removed. From there he's had to have physical therapy. He's had to learn to walk again, run again jump again," said Kim Davis, his mother.

She loved the commercial.

"I was so happy with the message of it. It definitely fits Desmond. He is one that never settles. He is very determined. So I thought the message was perfect for him," Kim Davis said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.