Program sends math to kids to prepare them for future classes

A unique program is sending math in the mail to preschoolers to better prepare them for taking math in the classroom later on.

"I really believe all children can benefit from this," said Lindsay Bryce, coordinator for Math in the Mail.

The program is aimed at helping preschool aged kids jump start their math skills.

"The idea behind it is to strengthen the foundation math skills that these kids have so when they enter preschool and kindergarten and beyond, they're math skills are strong enough," Bryce said.

There's a total of six boxes - one per month - filled with things like books, cards and educational toys.

Amanda Schoch, parent, said her 3-year-old son Hagan gets excited every time the box arrives in the mail.

"It's amazing to watch how the whole house lights up and it's like, we need to learn," Schoch said.

She is thankful her son has this unique resource.

"My older kids didn't have any of this and they struggle in math," Schoch said.

Bryce said the program is completely free to any family who qualifies.

"The child needs to be 3-years-old. They need to have a household income at or below 250 percent of the poverty line," Bryce said.

Even if you don't meet the requirements, Bryce said there is another way to receive the boxes.

"We are offering a subscription option that's also available on mathinthemail.org.

