Design the 2017 Michigan International Speedway pace car and win great prizes

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Feb. 7, 2017) — Michigan International Speedway is calling for artists to design the 2017 pace car for the track. And your design might just lead the field to the green flag for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18 or the Pure Michigan 400 on August 13.

Fans are invited to download the official template for both races at www.mispeedway.com/pacecardesigncontestrules. But hurry, the contest ends on March 3 at 5 p.m.

“We cannot wait to see the originality of our fans to create the best design for our pace car this year,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “And we can’t think of anything better than to see something a fan created to lead the field to the green flag.”

Fans can create their design by hand or on a computer. All hand drawn and digitally designed mediums will be accepted.

The speedway has even made it easy to submit your design to be judged. You can mail your design to the speedway at 12626 US Highway 12, Brooklyn, Michigan or send it via fax to 517-592-8445. Fans can even e-mail the design to eventoperations@mispeedway.com.

A talented panel will narrow the entries to the two best designs for the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Pure Michigan 400 races. Those two designs will move on to the final round and will be uploaded to www.mispeedway.com/PaceCarDesignContest.

The general public will vote on which design they like from March 13 at 10 a.m. through March 17 at noon.

The creator of the winning design for each race will receive a memorable race experience package. They will be awarded two Sunday tickets, two pit and paddock passes and two pace car rides for the race of their winning pace car design.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR's fastest track and the Great Escape, a venerable NASCAR national park where fans can get away and enjoy the very best in racing and camaraderie.

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

