Study warns of dangerous e-cig trend

A new study suggests e-cigarettes have lower levels of toxic chemicals and carcinogens than traditional cigarettes.

That's only if you use them as intended, but that's not the case in a new trend among teens.

It's called dripping - a method that produces more vapor and potentially higher amounts of nicotine.

"Any time somebody gets involved in an addictive product it's bad," said Cary Lee, president of A Clean Cigarette - a brand of electronic cigarettes.

In dripping, the user applies a few drops of nicotine liquid directly on the heating coil of the e-cig, creating a better cloud and a stronger hit with more flavor.

According to a study from the Journal Pediatrics, one in four of teens surveyed said they have tried dripping.

"Anything that you put in your lungs besides clean air is not good for you, but nicotine is probably the most addictive drug in the world. You don't want to get hooked on it. We will not sell it. We'll scare the living death of them if we can," Lee said.

Lee said you can't drip with his e-cigs because they don't allow users to turn up the heat. He also said he only sells e-cigs to smokers who are trying to find a cleaner alternative to the traditional cigarette. He said he will never allow someone who isn't addicted to nicotine to purchase e-cigs from his store.

Lee urges anyone who is considering dripping to think twice.

"Any time you take nicotine and you put it up that hot, it's got to form danger so just don't do it," Lee said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.