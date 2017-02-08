Claressa Shields to headline pro fight on Showtime - WNEM TV 5

Claressa Shields to headline pro fight on Showtime

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT (WNEM) -

A ground-breaking moment for two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields. 

The boxing champ will headline a ShowBox card on Showtime, making the Flint-native the first professional female boxer to achieve this distinction on a premium network. 

She'll take on a challenger from Hungary on March 10 at the MGM Grand in Detroit. 

