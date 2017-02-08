Local councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

A Mid-Michigan councilman was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for impaired driving.

Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis pleaded guilty to the charge in February

Police said Davis failed a field sobriety test after crashing his car along I-69 in Flint.

He was sentenced on March 3 with credit for two days already served.

Davis was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or serve and additional 90 days in jail. He was also sentenced to take substance abuse classes.

