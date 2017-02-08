Mid-Michigan brewery boasts more than just 'bar food' - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan brewery boasts more than just 'bar food'

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
By Kate Nadolski
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan brewery has expanded its horizons by opening a restaurant.

Midland Brewing Company is bringing a new dining experience to the Midland area with the opening of its highly anticipated restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The restaurant will share the brewery’s location at 5011 N. Saginaw Road. It will feature a selection of fresh, creative menu options designed to pair well with a wide range of craft beer.

The restaurant will seat more than 100 people.

Hours include: 

  • Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight
  • Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The brewery also plans to open a beer garden and outdoor event space later this spring. 

To learn more about the restaurant, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.