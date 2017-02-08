Mid-Michigan brewery boasts more than just 'bar food'

A Mid-Michigan brewery has expanded its horizons by opening a restaurant.

Midland Brewing Company is bringing a new dining experience to the Midland area with the opening of its highly anticipated restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The restaurant will share the brewery’s location at 5011 N. Saginaw Road. It will feature a selection of fresh, creative menu options designed to pair well with a wide range of craft beer.

The restaurant will seat more than 100 people.

Hours include:

Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The brewery also plans to open a beer garden and outdoor event space later this spring.

