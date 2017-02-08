Weather Alert: Slippery, icy commute this morning - WNEM TV 5

Weather Alert: Slippery, icy commute this morning

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Drivers are warned to slow down Wednesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing and icy spots develop on roads.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for Lapeer County, Midland County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Genesee County, Huron County until 8:30 a.m.

Patches of ice may lead to slippery road conditions particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Motorists should use caution, slow down and allow extra time during the commute. 

