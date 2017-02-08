Woman dies in bizarre donation bin accident

A Pennsylvania woman is dead after officials say her arm became trapped in the door of a clothing donation bin. Police said she was stuck there for hours before her body was found.

Judith Permar, 56, died Sunday morning. The Northumberland County coroner said Permar`s left arm became trapped in the donation bin for hours overnight after the step stool she was standing on collapsed.

She was found dead later Sunday morning.

The coroner ruled her death accidental, saying she died from blunt force trauma and possible hypothermia.

Permar`s son said his mother always wanted to help the less fortunate and constantly donated to those clothing bins. In honor of his mother's giving heart, the family welcomed anyone who would like to attend the funeral service.