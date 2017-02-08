GRAPHIC CONTENT: Racist emails sent to U of M students

Authorities say they're investigating after some students at the University of Michigan received racist and anti-Semitic emails purportedly from a professor.

The Michigan Daily and The Ann Arbor News report the emails, which were received Tuesday by computer science and engineering undergraduate students, included subjects such as "African American Student Diversity" and "Jewish Student Diversity."

University of Michigan students have taken to the university's Facebook page to post screen shots of the emails they claimed they received.

We've taken several reports from students who received threatening hate email. We are taking it very seriously & investigating. — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) February 8, 2017

The computer science and engineering professor whose name was linked to the emails denies sending them. J. Alex Halderman says "the content of these emails is contemptible" and it takes "very little technical sophistication" to forge a sender's email address.

Halderman, urged a recount of presidential election results in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to ensure that a cyberattack hadn't manipulated totals.

We are investigating the threatening hate emails sent to @umich students as a hacking incident. We will provide more info. when possible. — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) February 8, 2017

School Spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the incident "almost certainly involves a hacker" and is under investigation.

The Michigan Daily says two of the emails included the phrase "Heil Trump." The emails prompted an early-Wednesday protest.

On Wednesday, University President Dr. Mark Schlissel tweeted the following statement:

I condemn the hateful messages sent tonight. DPSS & ITS are investigating as spoofing/hacking. We will provide more info. as we have it. https://t.co/kx56BL4xz4 — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) February 8, 2017

The Dean of Engineering, Alec Gallimore, responded this way: Mobile users: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.