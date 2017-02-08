Female inmate found dead in jail cell

Authorities are investigating after a female inmate was found dead in her jail cell.

Investigators said detectives were called to the Shiawassee County Jail at about 8:38 a.m. Tuesday for a female inmate who was found not breathing and unresponsive.

Officers said they immediately began performing CPR and an ambulance was called to the jail, but all efforts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

The inmate, 32-year-old Sara Ann Yerian, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is planned and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.