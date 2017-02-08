'Extreme vetting' plan considers asking visa applicants to give passwords

Those visiting the United States could be asked for passwords to their social media accounts under part of President Donald Trump’s plan for “extreme vetting,” according to Homeland Security Chief John Kelly.

Politico reports Kelly told a congressional hearing Tuesday the move would help screen out people who could pose a security threat to the country.

Applicants would not be allowed entry into the country if they refused to cooperate, according to the report.

Kelly stressed no decision has been made, but the Trump administration does intent to make the screen process for those wishing to enter the U.S. much tougher.

