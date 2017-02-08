Ann Arbor's latest hunt ends with 96 deer killed

Ann Arbor officials say 96 deer have been killed this year as part of the city's deer management efforts.

The Ann Arbor News reports that sharpshooting as part of the city's second-annual deer cull ended this week and all parks and nature areas that were closed during the hunt that started Jan. 30 are now back to their normal operating hours.

The deer were hunted at designated parks and nature areas and University of Michigan properties, including Nichols Arboretum and near North Campus. A state permit allowed killing up to 100 deer, plus sterilizing up to 80. Veterinarians sterilized 54.

Sharpshooters killed 63 deer during last year's hunt. In 2015, city officials decided that the deer culling program would be for four years to help deal with deer overpopulation.

