DNR officer credited with saving runaway on Lake Michigan

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer is credited with rescuing a 10-year-old runaway.

It happened near Gladstone, in Delta County, along Lake Michigan.

The boy, whose name was not released, had run away from a home near the Log Cabin Grill and Bar. His mom said she last saw him heading east across the ice.

Officer Patrick Hartsig had been working snowmobile patrol in adjacent Alger County when he heard the call.

“On my way home, I heard a call on Delta dispatch of a runaway special needs boy that was somewhere south of Gladstone, on the ice on Little Bay de Noc,” Hartsig said. “I checked in with dispatch as I was near Hunter's Point and launched my sled.”

It wasn’t long before Hartsig located the boy.

“I found him with no shoes on, wandering around about a mile away from shore,” Hartsig said. “There was no one around him. There was one old ice shack. No one was in it.”

The boy was wearing jeans, a shirt and a jacket, but had no hat or gloves and his stocking feet were wet and cold.

“He was crying, he was scared,” Hartsig said. “I asked him where he was going and he said he didn’t know. He said his feet hurt.”

Temperatures were in the teens, and the wind was blowing 25-30 mph.

Hartsig, who is a first aid instructor and former paramedic, took off the boy’s socks and warmed his feet. He then put his own boots, gloves and snowmobile helmet on the child.

He then drove to the Michigan State Police post in Gladstone where an ambulance, and the boy’s mother were waiting.

