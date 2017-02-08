3 sentenced for Cedar Springs war memorial thefts

Three people have been sentenced for stealing parts of a war memorial honoring a fallen soldier from Cedar Springs.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced 17-year-old David Sommerville and 28-year-old Justin Rossman on Tuesday to 240 days in jail and 30 months of probation. WOOD-TV reports that the two must also pay $500 each in restitution.

Also sentenced was 45-year-old Tracy Coleman to one year probation and $500 in restitution. Coleman's son, 20-year-old Austin Lee Coleman, was also charged in the incident and will be sentenced next week.

In November 2005, 23-year-old Michigan National Guard Spc. Timothy Brown was killed in Iraq. Community members built the memorial for him, but the replica rifle, dog tags and helmet were stolen from it in October. Police arrested Rossman, Sommerville and Tracy Coleman a few days after the theft, and the stolen parts were recovered.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.