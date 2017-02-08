#WantedWednesday: Searching for Julia Shields - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Julia Shields

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

She’s wanted for felony larceny warrants and she’s the topic of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Julia Tana Shields.

Shields is 5’10” and weighs around 260 pounds. She’s wanted for two felony larceny warrants out of Midland County.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

