Spirit Start Road Trip in the Soo Wednesday

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – On Wednesday night, the Saginaw Spirit (20-23-6-2, 9th Western Conference) take on the Sault Ste. Marie (35-13-2-1, 2nd Western Conference) from the Essar Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m.

The Spirit are coming off one of their more impressive wins in the 2016-17 season. Led by a 40-save performance from Evan Cormier, the Saginaw Spirit beat the London Knights by a score of 4-1. Three of the four goals scored by the Spirit came on the power play. With the victory, the Spirit remain four points back of the Flint Firebirds for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Soo Greyhounds are sputtering as of late, posting a 5-4-0-1 mark in their last 10 games, but are managing to maintain a two-point lead for first place in the West Division over the Windsor Spitfires. The Greyhounds are led by overage winger Bobby MacIntyre, who is coming off of a three-point performance the last time the Spirit and Greyhounds met on February 1. MacIntyre has career-highs in all three offensive categories and is a CHL Player of the Week winner in the month of October.

The Greyhounds have taken four out of the five meetings between the two teams this season. The Spirit lone victory against the Hounds this year came on November 11, 2016 at the Essar Centre, where the Spirit won all four regular season games during the 2015-16 season.

Spirit fans can catch radio broadcasts on WSGW 100.5 FM and the Rogers OHL Action Pak in Ontario. Tonight's broadcast begins at 6:50 p.m.

