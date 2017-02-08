Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State Standouts Named Three Stars

Gophers’ Schierhorn earns first star after holding the nation’s top-ranked offense to just three goals on the weekend

First Star

Eric Schierhorn, Minnesota

G – So. – Anchorage, Alaska

Held the nation's top-ranked offense to just three goals on 69 shots over the weekend as the Gophers swept No. 4/6 Penn State

Led the Big Ten over the weekend in save percentage (.952), wins (2), saves (66) and minutes played (120)

Earns his sixth career weekly award and third of the season

Last Minnesota honoree: Eric Schierhorn (Third Star) on Jan. 31, 2017

Last Minnesota First Star: Eric Schierhorn on Jan. 3, 2017

Second Star

Nick Schilkey, Ohio State

F – Sr. – Marysville, Mich.

Tied for the NCAA and Big Ten lead with six points as the Buckeyes split the weekend series at Michigan

Recorded his 20th goal of the season on Saturday, making him the first Buckeye with 20 goals since Ryan Dzingel in 2014 (22) and the eighth to hit 20 for the Buckeyes since 2000

Tallied five of his six points in the third periods, including the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left on Saturday

Earns his seventh career weekly award and third of the season

Last Ohio State honorees: Mason Jobst (First Star) and Christian Frey (Third Star) on Jan. 24, 2017

Third Star

Cooper Marody, Michigan

F – So. – Brighton, Mich.

Tied for the NCAA and Big Ten lead with six points, including a conference-leading four goals, as the Wolverines split the weekend series against No. 11/11 Ohio State

Recorded his first career hat trick on Friday, scoring his third goal in the second period to lift the Wolverines over Ohio State

Earns his first career weekly award

Last Michigan honoree: Will Lockwood (Third Star) on Oct. 25, 2016

