Winter Tournament Action Begins On MHSAA.TV

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Feb. 7 – With MHSAA winter post-season tournaments beginning this week, MHSAA.tv will provide live video streams of selected events produced by members of the School Broadcast Program.

Team Wrestling takes to the screen on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 8-9), with District tournaments being streamed at Comstock Park, East Lansing and Lake Orion.

In its eighth year, the School Broadcast Program gives members an opportunity to showcase excellence in their schools by creating video programming of athletic and non-athletic events; with students gaining skills in announcing, camera operation, directing/producing and graphics.

The program also gives schools the opportunity to raise money through advertising and viewing subscriptions.

All sporting events – live or delayed - are available on a subscription basis only for their first 72 hours online. They become available for free, on-demand viewing approximately 72 hours following their completion.

Here’s this week’s MHSAA.tv schedule of live video streams available being produced by SBP members (All times Eastern Standard):

Tuesday, Feb. 7

JV Girls Basketball - Grand Rapids West Catholic at Comstock Park, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball - Midland Dow at Mt, Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Toledo Christian at Clinton Township Clintondale, 5:50 p.m.

Girls Basketball - Greenville at Cedar Springs, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball - Grand Rapids West Catholic at Comstock Park, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Midland Dow at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Chassell at Calumet, 7:20 p.m.?

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Freshman Girls Basketball – Essexville Garber at Otisville LakeVille, 3:55 p.m.

JV Girls Basketball – Essexville Garber at Otisville LakeVille, 5:15 p.m.

Team Wrestling District – Lansing Everett at East Lansing, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Essexville Garber at OtisVille Lakeville, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Petoskey at Alpena, 7 p.m.

Team Wrestling District – District Final at East Lansing, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Team Wrestling District – Grand Rapids West Catholic at Comstock Park, 5:30 p.m.

Team Wrestling District – Belding vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central @ Comstock Park, 5:30 p.m.

Team Dual Wrestling – Rochester at Lake Orion, 5:30 p.m.

JV Girls Basketball – Whittemore-Prescott at Rogers City, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Whittemore-Prescott at Rogers City, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Negaunee at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Team Wrestling District – District Final at Comstock Park, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Escanaba at Calumet, 7:20 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Iron Mountain at Negaunee, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball – Ishpeming at Negaunee, 6:30 p.pm.

Ice Hockey – Traverse City Central at Alpena, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Farmington Hills Harrison at Lake Orion, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Livonia Stevenson at Detroit Catholic Central, 7:10 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Port Huron Northern at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Ice Hockey – Traverse city West at Alpena, 4 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Detroit U-D Jesuit at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 5 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Grandville at Detroit Catholic Central, 6:40 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Girls Basketball – Utica Eisenhower at Lake Orion, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Houghton at Calumet, 7:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

JV Girls Basketball – Millington at Otisville LakeVille, 5:25 p.m.

JV Boys Basketball – Mio at Rogers City, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball – Millington at Otisville LakeVille, 6:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Sparta at Comstock Park, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Houghton at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Mio at Rogers City, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball – L’Anse at Calumet, 7:20 p.m.

Be sure to check the Upcoming Events page at MHSAA.tv for schedule additions every day.

The NFHS Network has announced new pricing for 2016-17, eliminating the Day Pass and lowering the cost of a Month Pass to $9.95. Subscribers will have access to all live video and streaming statistics across the country. All content becomes available for free, on demand viewing 72 hours after being shown live. Some schools will also be selling Annual Passes at a discounted rate. A portion of every subscription sold by a school goes to benefit its program.

A complete list of participating schools can be found on the School Broadcast Program page of the MHSAA website.

Fans can also access scores of games in-progress on the NFHS Network website via ScoreStream. Click on the Scores button in the upper right corner.

A weekly staple on the MHSAA.tv website and the MHSAASports Channel on YouTube is back for another year with highlights of selected games last week produced by members of the Association’s School Broadcast Program.

This week’s highlights package consists of clips from last week’s Boys Basketball game with Grayling at Charlevoix; a Girls Basketball game pitting Williamston at East Lansing; and a Boys Basketball game between Lowell at Cedar Springs.

Schools interested in becoming a part of the School Broadcast Program should contact John Johnson at the MHSAA Office.

The MHSAA Network’s weekly radio show/podcast This Week In High School Sports, now has over 85 radio stations and audio webcast outlets as part of their weekly prep coverage. This week’s show features a report on the Interstate 8 boys basketball race; discusses Ejections in its Be The Referee segment, and finishes with an MHSAA Perspective on transfers in high school sports.

This Week In High School Sports is posted on Tuesday each week by Noon, and can be found on the home page of the MHSAA Website. You can listen to this week’s show and view a list of outlets carrying the program by Clicking Here. Be The Referee is also posted as a standalone podcast on Tuesday each week, and can be found on the home page of the MHSAA Website. You can listen to this week’s message by Clicking Here.

Copyright MHSAA 2017. All rights reserved.