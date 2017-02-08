$2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs as Firebirds Host London for ‘College Night’ Wednesday

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds are back in action at home this Wednesday as the club hosts the defending Memorial Cup Champions, the London Knights. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Federal Event Center.

Wednesday marks the fourth of five “College Night’s” this season, featuring $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all fans in attendance. Additionally, all college students with valid identification will also receive $2 off admission.

The Firebirds are currently on a three-game winning streak right now after posting consecutive wins against the Hamilton Bulldogs, Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. Flint’s Ryan Moore is seventh among all OHL skaters in points and has scored three goals while adding three assists in the past three games. Kole Sherwood is in the midst of a 12-game point-streak, recording 28 points (13G, 15A) in that time.

The London Knights have the second-most points in the Western Conference with a 38-8-3-4 record in 49 games. London has 11 players that are already drafted in the NHL on their roster consisting of Max Jones (Anaheim Ducks), Olli Juolevi (Vancouver Canucks), Janne Kuokkanen (Carolina Hurricanes), Victor Mete (Montreal Canadiens), JJ Piccinich (Toronto Maple Leafs), Cliff Pu (Buffalo Sabres), Mitchell Stephens (Tampa Bay Lightning), Mitchell Vande Sompel (New York Islanders) and Tyler Parsons (Calgary Flames).

Single game tickets for the Flint Firebirds 2016-17 season are $12 for Bronze, $15 for Silver, $19 for Gold and $25 for VIP seating. All seats are reserved / assigned seating. Parking has been reduced to $5 dollars which is new this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or online by clicking ticketmaster.com.

