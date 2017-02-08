Residents respond to Snyder's budget on Flint water crisis

The city of Flint is still without clean, safe water.

Gov. Rick Snyder's new budget would set aside nearly $49 million for Flint.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said lead pipes still need to be replaced at 20,000 homes in the city.

"It's really aggravating. You still have to pay your bill every month, but you have water that you really can only use to flush your toilet with. I don't call that a real good deal," said Gloria Goldsmith, Flint resident.

Goldsmith said she is happy the governor's budget proposal included millions of dollars in aid towards the water crisis, but she is not sure it will be enough to fix things.

"The first things they should be looking at is replace all the pipes that are lead," Goldsmith said.

Snyder unveiled his $56 billion fiscal year 2018 budget Wednesday morning.

He set aside $48.8 million to fix Flint's water issue. Of that money, $25 million will go into an emergency reserve fund, $1 million will fix cartridges and filter replacement, another $1 million will fix technical issues at the water plant and more than $700,000 will be used for lead prevention programs.

Snyder also focused on mitigating the effects of lead in the body with $11.5 million to go towards nutrition services.

"I think it's a thoughtful budget that looked to the needs and did it in an appropriate fashion. Again, with a significant reserve, so we continue to make good investments and we see progress in Flint, but there is more work to be done," Snyder said.

Residents in Flint said they hope the money goes towards the broken infrastructure.

"As long as they can get the pipes. That's what worries me the most, getting the pipes changed," said Denise Brilinski, Flint resident.

