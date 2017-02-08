Disabled woman needs help replacing kitchen floor

Bad knees and uneven floors have proved to be a dangerous combination for one local woman.

"I'm just afraid, based on my age, that there could be some damage done," said Kimberly Seager, Saginaw Township resident.

She lives with her son in Saginaw Township, but her kitchen and hallway floor is uneven. She also said a piece of the floor actually moves when she walks.

Seager also said she is disabled after undergoing multiple knee surgeries.

"I've struggled with knee problems for a very long time. I've had three surgeries on my left knee and it just hasn't been right, but we're trying to get there. I need another replacement on my right knee so I drag my foot a bit when I walk," Seager said.

She said they have tried to come up with other ways to fix the problem, but so far no luck. It looks like the floor needs to be replaced, something Seager said she can't afford.

"I'm hoping that someone can help me out here. It would be great to have someone step up and help out and replace the floor. I would so appreciate that," she said.

If you or someone you know can help Seager send an email to wnem@wnem.com.

