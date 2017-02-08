Central Michigan selling Flint PBS station for $14 million - WNEM TV 5

Central Michigan selling Flint PBS station for $14 million

MT. PLEASANT, MI (AP) -

Central Michigan University says it will end public television broadcasts from Flint in about three months after selling its station there for $14 million.

The sale announced Wednesday follows a Federal Communications Commission broadcast spectrum auction to gain spectrum for cellular and digital services.

University spokeswoman Heather Smith says 99 percent of the viewers of the Flint station reside in areas that are served by other public broadcasting stations.

The sale will not result in any lost jobs because no one works at the Flint station, which includes a transmission tower and small building.

Smith says the university will continue to operate PBS stations in Mount Pleasant, Cadillac, Manistee and Alpena.

Central Michigan bought the Flint station for $1 million in 2009.

