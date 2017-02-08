Lawsuit will go forward against driver in bicyclist's death - WNEM TV 5

Lawsuit will go forward against driver in bicyclist's death

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
HOWELL, MI (AP) -

The Michigan appeals court says a jury should decide who's responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Livingston County man who was struck while riding a bike after a night of drinking.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a decision in favor of a pickup truck driver. It means there will be a trial or settlement in the 2011 death of Aaron Reid.

Reid and pals were drinking vodka and riding on bike trails before going to McDonald's for a big breakfast. His blood-alcohol level was 0.07 when he was hit by the pickup and two more vehicles.

The appeals court says there's a genuine dispute over evidence and negligence. Judge Peter O'Connell disagreed, saying Reid was more than 50 percent at fault.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.