Lawsuit will go forward against driver in bicyclist's death

The Michigan appeals court says a jury should decide who's responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Livingston County man who was struck while riding a bike after a night of drinking.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a decision in favor of a pickup truck driver. It means there will be a trial or settlement in the 2011 death of Aaron Reid.

Reid and pals were drinking vodka and riding on bike trails before going to McDonald's for a big breakfast. His blood-alcohol level was 0.07 when he was hit by the pickup and two more vehicles.

The appeals court says there's a genuine dispute over evidence and negligence. Judge Peter O'Connell disagreed, saying Reid was more than 50 percent at fault.

