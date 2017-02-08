New Flint exhibit examines social and political issues

A new exhibition featuring more than 40 works of art in Flint is examining national and international social and political issues. It's titled, “Where Do We Go From Here? Selections from the Mott-Warsh Collection.”

“There seems to be a sense of uneasiness in the air, whether we’re talking about the climate of divisiveness that characterized the 2016 presidential election and continues in its aftermath, ecological issues, protest movements, such as Black Lives Matter, gender discrimination, immigration, and so much more. What’s remarkable is that much of the work in this show was created up to 50 years ago, yet the themes are still so relevant today,” states MW Gallery director and curator, Stephanie James.

A special component of the exhibit is The Truth Is I Hear You. This 42-minute film is the culmination of the public artwork, In Search of the Truth (The Truth Booth), which traveled to Flint in August of 2016.

The booth, which has toured the world, spent two weeks in Detroit and Flint as a result of a collaboration between Cranbrook Art Museum and MW Gallery. More than 1000 people were invited to step inside and complete the sentence, “The truth is…” Many of those recordings are featured in “The Truth Is I Hear You.” The film is shown concurrently at MW Gallery and Cranbrook Art Museum through March 19. It is accompanied by an eight-minute documentary about the project by Detroit filmmakers, The Right Brothers.

The MW Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm; Saturdays from 11:00am – 5:00pm; and the Friday of each month from 11:00am – 9:00pm for Flint ARTWALK. The gallery is located on the corner of Saginaw Street and E. Court Street.

