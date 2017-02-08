Snyder proposes increased funding for skilled trades in 2018 budget

Michigan needs more workers in skilled trades and Gov. Rick Snyder proposed a huge increase in funding to make that happen.

Inside Snyder's 2018 budget plan is more investment in job training.

"We are excited. Clearly the governor is investing more in people because we've got a decaying infrastructure. The problem with that is we don't have enough skilled workforce to be able to rebuild that infrastructure," said Jimmy Greene, CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors.

Snyder aims to combat that problem by allotting $40 million into the state's Going Pro program. The program is dedicated to training workers in professional trades like construction and computer technology.

Greene said there is a high need for programs like the Greater Michigan Construction Academy, which provides training for skilled jobs.

"It's tremendous. When we look at the demand for skilled trades people we have more work than we have workers. I think that holds true for infrastructure building, commercial and even residential building. Right now what he's doing is creating the stimulus and the funding to bring people back into the trades," Greene said.

Greene said without the new funding roads and bridges would continue to fall apart and construction projects would become delayed or unfinished because of the growing shortage of skilled workers to do the job. He said Snyder is on the right path with the new investment.

"He's investing in people and when I look at that I always think return on investment and there's no better return on investment than the citizens of Michigan," Greene said.

