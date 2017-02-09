Woman shot multiple times while sitting in parked car

A 39-year-old woman is expected to survive after being shot while she was sitting in a parked car.

It happened at around 12:32 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Buena Vista Township Police report that the Buena Vista Township woman was sitting in the car in the 400 block of South 24th street when she was hit multiple times by a gunman.

The suspect was on foot, and there’s no word on a motive.

The woman is expected to recover, no one else was hurt.

If you have any information, call the Buena Vista Township Police Department at (989) 753-7795.

