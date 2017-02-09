Eight fathers honored as community role models

Eight local men have been recognized for being role models in their community.

The men were featured guests at the Power of Dad Banquet in Saginaw Township on Saturday. The organization was founded by Saginaw-native Brian Pruitt whose fatherless upbringing inspired him to give children the direction they need to succeed.

"We just appreciate these men. Most of them are just being themselves, loving their family, and serving their community. And this is our way of just simply saying, 'Thank you,'" Pruitt said.

This year’s Outstanding Father Recognition Award winners include:

Jonathan Glenn, Father of 2 and resident of Alma, MI

David Brown, Father of 3 and resident of Saginaw, MI

Assegid Mersha, Father of 1 and resident Saginaw Township

Chad Diegel, Father of 2 and resident of Midland, MI

Manvel Trice III, Father of 1 and resident of Saginaw Township

Demon Tibbs, Father of 2 and resident of Saginaw, MI

Michael Miner Father of 1 and resident of Saginaw, MI

Daryl Kaczan, Father of 4 and resident of Saginaw, MI

TV5's Scott Johnson emceed the event.

