LISTEN: The perfect 'happy song' for babies?

Scientists say they've developed the perfect song to make your baby smile! 

It features a simply melody with an up-tempo beat and plenty of silly sounds like raspberries, laughter and sneezing. 

It's called "The Happy Song" and you can here it here:

