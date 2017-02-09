Local woman celebrates 101st birthday! - WNEM TV 5

Local woman celebrates 101st birthday!

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local woman is celebrating a big milestone. 

Eva Lee Whitt was the center of attention Wednesday night at the Renaissance Missionary Baptist Church in Saginaw for her 101st birthday. 

What's her secret to longevity? 

"I'm religious, and I don't drink, but I used to smoke, but I quit about 40 years ago. And what I do now is eat and sleep," she said. 

Whitt was born in Mississippi but has lived in Saginaw most of her life. 

