Firefighters find Flint home fully engulfed

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crews are responding to a house fire in Flint. 

The house is on Dewey Street, just west of Saginaw Street. 

We're told the fire started about 5:50 a.m. and firefighters found the home fully-engulfed. 

There is no word yet on if anyone is inside or if anyone even lives in the home. 

