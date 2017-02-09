Firefighters find Flint home fully engulfed

Crews are responding to a house fire in Flint.

The house is on Dewey Street, just west of Saginaw Street.

We're told the fire started about 5:50 a.m. and firefighters found the home fully-engulfed.

There is no word yet on if anyone is inside or if anyone even lives in the home.

