Local police K9 reunited with handler

A police K9 is back where he belongs after he disappeared from his handler’s yard.

The Michigan State Police reported the German shepherd, Jax, missing Wednesday morning from his Grand Blanc Township home in the area of E. Hill Road and I-475.

The dog was located a short time later and taken to the Genesee County Humane Society.

K9 Jax has been reunited with his handler.

